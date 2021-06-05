An anti-coup activist aims a weapon while undergoing military training at a camp in Myanmar’s Karen state. Photo: AFP
At least 20 killed by Myanmar security forces in Ayeyarwady delta
- Clashes broke out at Hlayswe village in the rice-growing region when soldiers said they had come to search for weapons
- Despite the turmoil, Myanmar’s army has shown little sign of heeding calls from its opponents to restore democracy
Topic | Myanmar
An anti-coup activist aims a weapon while undergoing military training at a camp in Myanmar’s Karen state. Photo: AFP