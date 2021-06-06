Health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test on residents in Quezon City, Philippines. Photo: AP Health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test on residents in Quezon City, Philippines. Photo: AP
Health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test on residents in Quezon City, Philippines. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Philippines stops nurses from working abroad; Vietnam PM wants eased restrictions

  • The Philippines, which sends thousands of medical staff overseas to work every year, is seeking to reinforce its health system as virus cases surge
  • Some provinces in Vietnam have slapped extreme measures that have hit business activities, putting supply chains at risk of disruption

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 9:49pm, 6 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test on residents in Quezon City, Philippines. Photo: AP Health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test on residents in Quezon City, Philippines. Photo: AP
Health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test on residents in Quezon City, Philippines. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE