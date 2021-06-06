Health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test on residents in Quezon City, Philippines. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Philippines stops nurses from working abroad; Vietnam PM wants eased restrictions
- The Philippines, which sends thousands of medical staff overseas to work every year, is seeking to reinforce its health system as virus cases surge
- Some provinces in Vietnam have slapped extreme measures that have hit business activities, putting supply chains at risk of disruption
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test on residents in Quezon City, Philippines. Photo: AP