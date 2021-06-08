A health care worker wearing personal protective equipment walks past a mandatory Covid-19 test site at a housing block in Singapore, amid a rise in new and unlinked infections. Photo: Bloomberg A health care worker wearing personal protective equipment walks past a mandatory Covid-19 test site at a housing block in Singapore, amid a rise in new and unlinked infections. Photo: Bloomberg
A health care worker wearing personal protective equipment walks past a mandatory Covid-19 test site at a housing block in Singapore, amid a rise in new and unlinked infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore Covid-19 sequencing shows delta variant, first found in India, is major local strain

  • Singapore is one of the only places to sequence all its coronavirus cases, which has provided data on how the variant spreads more rapidly
  • On Tuesday, the city state only found four locally transmitted coronavirus infections, of which three were untraceable

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:05pm, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health care worker wearing personal protective equipment walks past a mandatory Covid-19 test site at a housing block in Singapore, amid a rise in new and unlinked infections. Photo: Bloomberg A health care worker wearing personal protective equipment walks past a mandatory Covid-19 test site at a housing block in Singapore, amid a rise in new and unlinked infections. Photo: Bloomberg
A health care worker wearing personal protective equipment walks past a mandatory Covid-19 test site at a housing block in Singapore, amid a rise in new and unlinked infections. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE