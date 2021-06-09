Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (right) talks with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah after a meeting at the National Palace, in Kuala Lumpur, in October 2010. Photo: AFP Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (right) talks with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah after a meeting at the National Palace, in Kuala Lumpur, in October 2010. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s king will meet political leaders as public anger grows over handling of coronavirus pandemic

  • The monarch has the ability to lift the ongoing state of emergency that he declared in January in order for the government to tackle the pandemic
  • The emergency state allowed embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to suspend parliament, where he faced growing dissent

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:24pm, 9 Jun, 2021

