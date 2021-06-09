An ambulance leaves Singapore’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases, where patients suffering from Covid-19 are being treated. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 34th casualty, surpassing Sars death toll; US says Asia vaccine plan on track
- The 34th Covid-19 death in Singapore was an 86-year-old woman who had not been vaccinated and had a history of comorbidities
- Meanwhile, US says the goal of producing 1 billion vaccine for Asia-Pacific by end of 2022 remains achievable despite surging demand in India
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
