Indonesian food delivery riders queue up at a McDonald’s outlet in Bogor to buy the BTS meal deal for customers. Photo: AFP
Indonesian McDonald’s outlets closed over Covid-19 fears after being overrun by BTS meal orders
- Several cities slapped closure stickers on at least 13 outlets that were deluged with food delivery drivers picking up a meal set named after the boy band
- The meal set of chicken nuggets, fries and a drink was first made available in Indonesia on Wednesday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
