Indonesian food delivery riders queue up at a McDonald’s outlet in Bogor to buy the BTS meal deal for customers. Photo: AFP Indonesian food delivery riders queue up at a McDonald’s outlet in Bogor to buy the BTS meal deal for customers. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesian McDonald’s outlets closed over Covid-19 fears after being overrun by BTS meal orders

  • Several cities slapped closure stickers on at least 13 outlets that were deluged with food delivery drivers picking up a meal set named after the boy band
  • The meal set of chicken nuggets, fries and a drink was first made available in Indonesia on Wednesday

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:36pm, 9 Jun, 2021

