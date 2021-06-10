Aung San Suu Kyi spent more than 15 years under house arrest before her 2010 release. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar junta charges deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi with corruption
- The 75-year-old Nobel laureate, who has been in custody since the February coup, faces a raft of criminal charges
- The latest charges relate to allegations she accepted bribes of US$600,000 in cash and about 11kg of gold
