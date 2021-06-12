Members of the Philippine Coast Guard try to extinguish flames on a burning cargo ship docked in Manila on Saturday, June 12. Photo: AP Members of the Philippine Coast Guard try to extinguish flames on a burning cargo ship docked in Manila on Saturday, June 12. Photo: AP
Cargo ship explosion in Philippines injures at least six, causes fire in Manila slum

  • Two are missing after a fire and explosion on a cargo ship which was refuelling in the Pasig River in the Philippine capital
  • Smouldering debris and fuel drums from the ship floated in the river and sparked a fire that affected about 40 shanties

Associated Press
Updated: 10:45pm, 12 Jun, 2021

