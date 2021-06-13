A man receives a Covid-19 shot inside a public bus which is being used as a vaccination venue, outside the Madani hospital in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Indonesia cases highest since February; South Korea exempts some vaccinated travellers from quarantine
- Indonesia is nearing 2 million total cases and is bracing for a peak after the Eid al-Fitr festival last month
- Elsewhere, South Korea will allow certain travellers vaccinated out of the country to skip quarantine, while Bangkok is slowly reopening
