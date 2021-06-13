Protesters make the three-finger salute as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on June 13. Photo: AFP Protesters make the three-finger salute as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on June 13. Photo: AFP
Protesters make the three-finger salute as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on June 13. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar protesters show support for Rohingya with viral social media campaign

  • Thousands of anti-junta protesters posted pictures of themselves wearing black with the #Black4Rohingya hashtag
  • The Myanmar public was largely unsympathetic to the plight of the Rohingya Muslims during the bloody 2017 military campaign against them

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:06pm, 13 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters make the three-finger salute as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on June 13. Photo: AFP Protesters make the three-finger salute as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on June 13. Photo: AFP
Protesters make the three-finger salute as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on June 13. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE