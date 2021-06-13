Protesters make the three-finger salute as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on June 13. Photo: AFP
Myanmar protesters show support for Rohingya with viral social media campaign
- Thousands of anti-junta protesters posted pictures of themselves wearing black with the #Black4Rohingya hashtag
- The Myanmar public was largely unsympathetic to the plight of the Rohingya Muslims during the bloody 2017 military campaign against them
