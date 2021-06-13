Philippine troops killed four Abu Sayyaf militants during a gun battle. Photo: AFP
Philippine troops kill Abu Sayyaf militant wanted for beheadings, kidnappings
- Injam Yadah was linked to the abduction of eight Indonesian fishermen last year and the 2015 kidnapping of two Canadian tourists
- He and three other militants, including a suspected suicide bomber, were shot dead in a gun battle in Sulu province
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine troops killed four Abu Sayyaf militants during a gun battle. Photo: AFP