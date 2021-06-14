Demonstrators protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, in February. Photo: Reuters
Junta trial of Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to hear first testimony on Monday
- The junta has brought a raft of charges against the Nobel laureate, from illegally accepting large quantities of gold to breaking a colonial-era secrecy law
- Near daily protests have rocked Myanmar since Suu Kyi was removed from power in February, ending a 10-year experiment with democracy
Topic | Myanmar
