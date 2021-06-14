A whitetip reef shark with white spots and lesions, which may be linked to rising sea temperatures. Photo: Reuters A whitetip reef shark with white spots and lesions, which may be linked to rising sea temperatures. Photo: Reuters
A whitetip reef shark with white spots and lesions, which may be linked to rising sea temperatures. Photo: Reuters
Climate change
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s reef sharks suffer mystery skin condition that may be linked to rising sea temperature

  • Sharks with spots and lesions on their heads have been photographed off Sabah state on Borneo island
  • ‘We can almost certainly pin the warming ocean as having a role in what we are seeing,’ marine biologist said

Reuters

Updated: 1:03pm, 14 Jun, 2021

