A whitetip reef shark with white spots and lesions, which may be linked to rising sea temperatures. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s reef sharks suffer mystery skin condition that may be linked to rising sea temperature
- Sharks with spots and lesions on their heads have been photographed off Sabah state on Borneo island
- ‘We can almost certainly pin the warming ocean as having a role in what we are seeing,’ marine biologist said
