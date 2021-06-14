Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will study the VFA pact for another six months as both sides address his concerns about it. Photo: AP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will study the VFA pact for another six months as both sides address his concerns about it. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will study the VFA pact for another six months as both sides address his concerns about it. Photo: AP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines again suspends scrapping of VFA troop pact with US, amid South China Sea tensions, Covid-19 vaccine donations

  • President Rodrigo Duterte terminated the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US last year but has suspended that decision for another six months
  • This comes as South China Sea tensions with China rise and after the US added the Philippines to the list of countries it is donating coronavirus vaccines to

Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:06pm, 14 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will study the VFA pact for another six months as both sides address his concerns about it. Photo: AP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will study the VFA pact for another six months as both sides address his concerns about it. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will study the VFA pact for another six months as both sides address his concerns about it. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE