Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will study the VFA pact for another six months as both sides address his concerns about it. Photo: AP
Philippines again suspends scrapping of VFA troop pact with US, amid South China Sea tensions, Covid-19 vaccine donations
- President Rodrigo Duterte terminated the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US last year but has suspended that decision for another six months
- This comes as South China Sea tensions with China rise and after the US added the Philippines to the list of countries it is donating coronavirus vaccines to
Topic | The Philippines
