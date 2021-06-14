Protesters hold candles at the wake of a 17-year-old student who was killed during President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs. Photo: Reuters Protesters hold candles at the wake of a 17-year-old student who was killed during President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs. Photo: Reuters
Protesters hold candles at the wake of a 17-year-old student who was killed during President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
International Criminal Court seeks full investigation into Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’

  • The outgoing ICC chief prosecutor said she had ‘reasonable basis to believe that the crime against humanity of murder has been committed’
  • Manila pulled out of the ICC in 2019 after a preliminary examination into Duterte’s drug crackdown

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:16am, 15 Jun, 2021

