Protesters hold candles at the wake of a 17-year-old student who was killed during President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs. Photo: Reuters
International Criminal Court seeks full investigation into Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’
- The outgoing ICC chief prosecutor said she had ‘reasonable basis to believe that the crime against humanity of murder has been committed’
- Manila pulled out of the ICC in 2019 after a preliminary examination into Duterte’s drug crackdown
