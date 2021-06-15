Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defence. Photo: Bloomberg Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defence. Photo: Bloomberg
Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defence. Photo: Bloomberg
Major powers including US, China set to welcome expansion of Asean security hotline

  • The hotline, known as the Asean Direct Communications Infrastructure, is a dialogue channel to help defuse regional tensions
  • The move is aimed at boosting confidence and security-building measures in a region fraught with tensions such as the South China Sea row and the US-China contest for influence

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 8:14pm, 15 Jun, 2021

