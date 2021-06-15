Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defence. Photo: Bloomberg
Major powers including US, China set to welcome expansion of Asean security hotline
- The hotline, known as the Asean Direct Communications Infrastructure, is a dialogue channel to help defuse regional tensions
- The move is aimed at boosting confidence and security-building measures in a region fraught with tensions such as the South China Sea row and the US-China contest for influence
Topic | Asean
Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defence. Photo: Bloomberg