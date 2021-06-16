Speedboats berthed along the beach at Chalong Pier, Phuket. File photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: Thailand’s Phuket reopening plan holds a model for Asia as travel bubbles deflate
- Under the Phuket Sandbox plan, vaccinated visitors who aren’t coming from high-risk nations can travel quarantine-free to the island from July 1
- Asia has been slow to reopen due to sluggish jab roll-outs and many countries still enforce lockdowns in a bid to keep virus cases at or close to zero
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Speedboats berthed along the beach at Chalong Pier, Phuket. File photo: Getty Images