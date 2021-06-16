Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine election: Rodrigo Duterte for vice-president? ‘Good idea’, he says

  • Duterte, who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election, will end his six-year term in June 2022
  • But his party is encouraging him to run for office as vice-president – which he has called a ‘good idea’ as he has unfinished business, such as the war on drugs

Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:37pm, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE