Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP
Philippine election: Rodrigo Duterte for vice-president? ‘Good idea’, he says
- Duterte, who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election, will end his six-year term in June 2022
- But his party is encouraging him to run for office as vice-president – which he has called a ‘good idea’ as he has unfinished business, such as the war on drugs
