The remains of burnt houses in Kin Ma village, Pauk township in Myanmar on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / Pauk Township News The remains of burnt houses in Kin Ma village, Pauk township in Myanmar on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / Pauk Township News
The remains of burnt houses in Kin Ma village, Pauk township in Myanmar on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / Pauk Township News
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar village burned after fighting; residents blame security forces opposed to military junta

  • At least two elderly people burned to death in the fire, according to locals, and all that remained of the village of Kin Ma in central Myanmar was about 30 houses
  • Myanmar has been gripped by violence and protests since the military overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:12am, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The remains of burnt houses in Kin Ma village, Pauk township in Myanmar on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / Pauk Township News The remains of burnt houses in Kin Ma village, Pauk township in Myanmar on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / Pauk Township News
The remains of burnt houses in Kin Ma village, Pauk township in Myanmar on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / Pauk Township News
READ FULL ARTICLE