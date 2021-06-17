The remains of burnt houses in Kin Ma village, Pauk township in Myanmar on Wednesday. Photo: AFP / Pauk Township News
Myanmar village burned after fighting; residents blame security forces opposed to military junta
- At least two elderly people burned to death in the fire, according to locals, and all that remained of the village of Kin Ma in central Myanmar was about 30 houses
- Myanmar has been gripped by violence and protests since the military overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1
