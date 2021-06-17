A cannon recovered from the site of a vessel that sank in 1796. Photo: Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute
Two shipwrecks off Singapore provide rare insight into maritime history
- The first shipwreck dated back about 600 years and was discovered about 100 metres northwest of the rocky outcrop that forms Pedra Branca
- Excavations unearthed Chinese ceramics such as Longquan green-ware dishes and porcelain bowls
Topic | Singapore
A cannon recovered from the site of a vessel that sank in 1796. Photo: Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute