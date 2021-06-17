A cannon recovered from the site of a vessel that sank in 1796. Photo: Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute A cannon recovered from the site of a vessel that sank in 1796. Photo: Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute
Two shipwrecks off Singapore provide rare insight into maritime history

  • The first shipwreck dated back about 600 years and was discovered about 100 metres northwest of the rocky outcrop that forms Pedra Branca
  • Excavations unearthed Chinese ceramics such as Longquan green-ware dishes and porcelain bowls

Updated: 12:09pm, 17 Jun, 2021

