Myanmar goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung sought to stay in Japan rather than return home. Photo: TBS News Myanmar goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung sought to stay in Japan rather than return home. Photo: TBS News
Myanmar
Myanmar goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung seeks refugee status in Japan after displaying three-fingered protest salute

  • While in Japan, the player displayed the three-fingered protest salute, which has become a symbol of opposition to the military junta since the February 1 coup
  • Pyae Lyan Aung travelled to Japan with the national team and on Wednesday told immigration authorities at the airport he did not want to return home

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:54pm, 17 Jun, 2021

