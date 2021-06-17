Myanmar goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung sought to stay in Japan rather than return home. Photo: TBS News
Myanmar goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung seeks refugee status in Japan after displaying three-fingered protest salute
- While in Japan, the player displayed the three-fingered protest salute, which has become a symbol of opposition to the military junta since the February 1 coup
- Pyae Lyan Aung travelled to Japan with the national team and on Wednesday told immigration authorities at the airport he did not want to return home
Topic | Myanmar
