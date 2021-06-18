A Chinese worker carries materials for a rail line linking China to Laos. File photo: AFP
Asia has wary welcome for G7’s answer to China’s Belt and Road Initiative
- The Build Back Better World initiative (B3W) was promoted the recent G7 summit but remains light on details and isn’t expected to become a reality for some years
- A challenge for B3W will be matching the speed at which China has been able to engage developing economies in the region
Topic | Infrastructure
