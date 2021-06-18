American journalist Danny Fenster appeared in a special court in Myanmar on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy of the Fenster Family / AFPS
US journalist imprisoned in Myanmar appears in special court charged with dissent against the military
- Danny Fenster, managing editor of the Frontier Myanmar news outlet, faces a three-year prison sentence and is being held in Yangon’s Insein Prison
- It was the first time Fenster had been seen or heard since he was detained in May. The US State Department said the US embassy was denied requests to see Fenster
Topic | Myanmar
