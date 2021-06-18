Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun. Photo: Reuters
United Nations Assembly to vote on resolution condemning Myanmar junta
- The position of China, Myanmar’s main ally, was unknown as of Thursday. Any country can ask that a vote be held, at which point Beijing could abstain, diplomats said
- The draft General Assembly resolution is the fruit of talks between the West and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), which is acting as a mediator in the crisis
