02:02

Hungry Filipinos in lockdown share food as nation’s Covid-19 caseload surpasses 1 million

Hungry Filipinos in lockdown share food as nation’s Covid-19 caseload surpasses 1 million

Asia /  Southeast Asia

In the Philippines, digital nomads flee coronavirus-hit Manila for deserted tourist towns

  • A ban on foreign holidaymakers entering the Philippines has forced many tourism operators to close and wiped out millions of jobs
  • Digital nomads have become a ‘target market’ for the government, which encourages resorts and hotels to offer fast internet and wellness activities

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:17pm, 18 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP

02:02

Hungry Filipinos in lockdown share food as nation’s Covid-19 caseload surpasses 1 million

Hungry Filipinos in lockdown share food as nation’s Covid-19 caseload surpasses 1 million

READ FULL ARTICLE