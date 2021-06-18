Visitors wear masks while walking around Singapore’s Merlion Park. photo: AP
Coronavirus: Singapore slows its plans for reopening next week; South Korea will ‘mix and match’ vaccines
- Indoor dining and exercising without masks will still be allowed from Monday but only in groups of two people instead of five, as previously announced
- The more cautious reopening was announced as Singapore reported a ‘small and persistent’ number of unlinked cases
