Boy, a five-year-old white lion, lunges at a piece of meat hanging under the flag of Scotland, instead of the piece under the England flag at Khon Kaen Zoo in Khon Kaen, northeast Thailand on Friday. Photo: AFP
Roaring success: Boy the ‘psychic’ Thai lion successfully predicts four match results at Euro 2020
- The five-year-old white lion lives at a zoo in northeast Thailand and makes his predictions by grabbing meat marked with national flags from a wire above his pen
- For Friday’s England-Scotland match, zoo observers ruled that Boy had made a clear grab at the Scots’ meat first, suggesting victory for the Tartan Army
Topic | Animals
