United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
UN calls for halt of weapons to Myanmar after 119 countries vote to support resolution

  • The General Assembly adopted the resolution some four months after the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in a coup
  • Belarus requested the resolution be put to a vote and was the only country to oppose it, while 36 abstained, including China and Russia

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:35am, 19 Jun, 2021

