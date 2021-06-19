United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP
UN calls for halt of weapons to Myanmar after 119 countries vote to support resolution
- The General Assembly adopted the resolution some four months after the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in a coup
- Belarus requested the resolution be put to a vote and was the only country to oppose it, while 36 abstained, including China and Russia
Topic | Myanmar
