Myanmar protesters holding roses, to show solidarity with those who have been arrested, make the three-finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup. Photo: AFP
Pope calls on Myanmar’s junta to allow houses of worship to be neutral places of refuge
- Pope Francis added his voice to an appeal by the Bishops of Myanmar that humanitarian corridors be permitted for those who are displaced and dying of hunger
- Marking World Refugee Day, the pope also called for compassion for migrants and people forced to flee their home
Topic | Myanmar
