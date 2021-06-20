Myanmar protesters holding roses, to show solidarity with those who have been arrested, make the three-finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup. Photo: AFP Myanmar protesters holding roses, to show solidarity with those who have been arrested, make the three-finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Pope calls on Myanmar’s junta to allow houses of worship to be neutral places of refuge

  • Pope Francis added his voice to an appeal by the Bishops of Myanmar that humanitarian corridors be permitted for those who are displaced and dying of hunger
  • Marking World Refugee Day, the pope also called for compassion for migrants and people forced to flee their home

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:47pm, 20 Jun, 2021

