Protesters display the three-fingered salute while marking civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s birthday. Photo: AFP
Japan refuses to impose sanctions on Myanmar, undermining US strategy to pressure junta

  • One major factor preventing Japan from taking harsher measures is concern over ceding influence in Myanmar to China
  • Beijing has blocked uniform sanctions at the UN Security Council and said its policy towards Myanmar was unaffected by the coup

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:37am, 21 Jun, 2021

