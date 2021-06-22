Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. When the lèse-majesté laws were enacted in 2018, they triggered alarm from rights groups who warned they could be wielded to target dissent. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cambodia charges environmentalists with insulting king, plotting against government
- Three activists were arrested for documenting the draining of waste into Phnom Penh’s Tonle Sap river. A deported campaigner was also charged
- Use of royal defamation laws in Cambodia is a relatively new phenomenon, with the legislation only enacted in 2018
