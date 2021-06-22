Gaiyathiri Murugayan (centre), is escorted from her flat in 2016 after the death of her 24-year-old Myanmar domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don. Photo: Today Online
Singapore woman jailed for 30 years for torturing, killing domestic worker
- Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don was stamped on, strangled, battered with brooms and burnt with an iron, according to court documents
- The prosecution had sought life imprisonment for Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 41, who the judge said committed ‘among the worst types of culpable homicide’
Topic | Singapore
Gaiyathiri Murugayan (centre), is escorted from her flat in 2016 after the death of her 24-year-old Myanmar domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don. Photo: Today Online