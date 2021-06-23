An elephant searching for food in the kitchen of a home in Pa La-U, Hua Hin, Thailand. Photo: Facebook account of Radchadawan Peungprasopporn / AFP
Woman in Thailand discovers elephant in her kitchen searching for snacks
- The elephant poked its head through the kitchen wall of the Hua Hin home, opened drawers and knocked down pots and pans
- Elephants recently caused a stir in the city of Yuxi, China, where a herd caused around US$1.1 million in damage
Topic | Thailand
