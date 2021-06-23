Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, left, and Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing in Moscow, Russia on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Russian Security Council’s Press Office
Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing thanks Russia for boosting its military
- ‘Thanks to Russia, our army has become one of the strongest in the region,’ Min Aung Hlaing said, according to Russian news agency TASS
- Min Aung Hlaing is in Moscow for an international security conference which brings together defence officials from around the world
Topic | Myanmar
Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, left, and Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing in Moscow, Russia on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Russian Security Council’s Press Office