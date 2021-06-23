The number of US Navy ships receiving names varies widely by year but averages roughly to about eight. Photo: US Navy The number of US Navy ships receiving names varies widely by year but averages roughly to about eight. Photo: US Navy
Asian-Americans lobby to name US Navy ship for Philippine sailor Telesforo Trinidad

  • Supporters say naming a ship for Trinidad would honour the only Asian-American in the US Navy granted the nation’s highest award for valour
  • Tens of thousands of Filipinos and Americans of Filipino descent have served in the US Navy since 1901

Associated Press
Updated: 6:35pm, 23 Jun, 2021

