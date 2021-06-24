Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino pictured in Malaysia in 2015. Photo: Reuters
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies aged 61
- The son of two of the Philippines’ democracy icons died of heart failure at a hospital in Quezon City, local media reported
- He oversaw the country’s fastest period of growth since the 1970s and challenged Beijing’s expansive South China Sea claims
Topic | Obituaries
