Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino pictured in Malaysia in 2015. Photo: Reuters Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino pictured in Malaysia in 2015. Photo: Reuters
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino pictured in Malaysia in 2015. Photo: Reuters
Obituaries
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies aged 61

  • The son of two of the Philippines’ democracy icons died of heart failure at a hospital in Quezon City, local media reported
  • He oversaw the country’s fastest period of growth since the 1970s and challenged Beijing’s expansive South China Sea claims

Topic |   Obituaries
Reuters
Reuters in Manila

Updated: 11:08am, 24 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino pictured in Malaysia in 2015. Photo: Reuters Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino pictured in Malaysia in 2015. Photo: Reuters
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino pictured in Malaysia in 2015. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE