A customer drops loose change into one of many donation boxes at a convenience store in Tangerang, in the suburbs of Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Extremists’ charity box scams fund terrorism across Indonesia

  • The country’s hardline Islamist groups have few sources of outside funding so rely on fake charity boxes and the generosity of unsuspecting donors
  • One foundation linked to the notorious terror group Jemaah Islamiah has more than 20,000 such boxes nationwide, an arrested militant said last year

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Jakarta

Updated: 2:48pm, 24 Jun, 2021

A customer drops loose change into one of many donation boxes at a convenience store in Tangerang, in the suburbs of Jakarta. Photo: AFP
