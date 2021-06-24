Pro-democracy supporters display the three-fingered symbol during a demonstration in Bangkok. photo: AP
Thailand’s pro-democracy protesters rally despite Covid-19 warnings from authorities
- The marches coincided with the 89th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution, which transformed Thailand from an absolute to a constitutional monarchy
- Some demonstrators carried signs that read “Abolish 112”, a reference to the kingdom’s harsh royal defamation laws
Topic | Thailand protests
Pro-democracy supporters display the three-fingered symbol during a demonstration in Bangkok. photo: AP