Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand’s pro-democracy protesters rally despite Covid-19 warnings from authorities

  • The marches coincided with the 89th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution, which transformed Thailand from an absolute to a constitutional monarchy
  • Some demonstrators carried signs that read “Abolish 112”, a reference to the kingdom’s harsh royal defamation laws

Topic |   Thailand protests
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:40pm, 24 Jun, 2021

Pro-democracy supporters display the three-fingered symbol during a demonstration in Bangkok. photo: AP
