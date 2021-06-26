Honour guards transport the urn of former Philippine president Benigno Aquino during state burial rites on Saturday in Paranaque City, Metro Manila. Photo: AP
Filipinos bid farewell to ex-president Benigno Aquino
- The 61-year-old was buried in a Manila cemetery beside his parents
- Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral, while the military gave a 21-gun salute and a helicopter rained down yellow flowers
Topic | The Philippines
