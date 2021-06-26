Members of the Tengger tribe throw their offerings into the crater of the active Mount Bromo volcano in Probolinggo, East Java province on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Thrown in a volcano: Indonesian devotees gather in thousands to sacrifice fruit, flowers and livestock
- People from the Tengger tribe gather every year to throw offerings into Mount Bromo’s crater as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival
- They do so in the hope of pleasing ancestors and Hindu gods – and bringing prosperity to their communities
Topic | Indonesia
