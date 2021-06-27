US journalist Nathan Maung speaks after being deported from Myanmar following more than three months in detention. Photo: Reuters
US editor Nathan Maung says he was tortured by Myanmar junta while detained
- Nathan Maung was born in Myanmar and fled to the US as a refugee in the 1990s
- He was seized at the offices of Kamayut Media and was taken for questioning about his publication
Topic | Myanmar
US journalist Nathan Maung speaks after being deported from Myanmar following more than three months in detention. Photo: Reuters