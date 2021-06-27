The photo released by Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment shows the male lion being confiscated. Photo: AFP The photo released by Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment shows the male lion being confiscated. Photo: AFP
Cambodia
Cambodian police confiscate pet lion after Chinese owner shared TikTok video

  • The 18-month-old male, which weighed 70kg, had been imported from overseas by the owner to be raised in his Phnom Penh villa
  • ‘The lion’s canine teeth had been removed, along with its claws, which drastically reduces a lion’s quality of life,’ conservation group said

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:11pm, 27 Jun, 2021

