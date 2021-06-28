Samran Thammasa stands next to his tuk tuk bearing a banner of K-pop star Jessica Jung. Photo: Reuters Samran Thammasa stands next to his tuk tuk bearing a banner of K-pop star Jessica Jung. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

K-pop ads help to drive up traffic for Thailand’s tuk tuk taxis

  • Fans have been placing ads of their K-pop idols with local businesses that have been badly hurt during the Covid-19 pandemic
  • The trend has roots in anti-government protests last year that saw youths calling for PM Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign and boycotting junta-friendly businesses

Topic |   Thailand
Reuters
Updated: 10:19am, 28 Jun, 2021

