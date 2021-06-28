Ng Yu Zhi has been charged with cheating nine individuals and three corporate entities out of at least US$61.8 million. Photo: Reuters
Top Singapore lawyers among victims of city’s largest alleged investment fraud
- Singapore businessman Ng Yu Zhi has been prosecuted for allegedly raising funds from investors for nickel trades that did not exist
- Thio Shen Yi and Finian Tan are among a list of high-profile victims from the legal community caught in the scandal
Topic | Singapore
Ng Yu Zhi has been charged with cheating nine individuals and three corporate entities out of at least US$61.8 million. Photo: Reuters