Ng Yu Zhi has been charged with cheating nine individuals and three corporate entities out of at least US$61.8 million. Photo: Reuters Ng Yu Zhi has been charged with cheating nine individuals and three corporate entities out of at least US$61.8 million. Photo: Reuters
Ng Yu Zhi has been charged with cheating nine individuals and three corporate entities out of at least US$61.8 million. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Top Singapore lawyers among victims of city’s largest alleged investment fraud

  • Singapore businessman Ng Yu Zhi has been prosecuted for allegedly raising funds from investors for nickel trades that did not exist
  • Thio Shen Yi and Finian Tan are among a list of high-profile victims from the legal community caught in the scandal

Topic |   Singapore
BloombergReuters
Bloomberg  and Reuters

Updated: 3:53pm, 28 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ng Yu Zhi has been charged with cheating nine individuals and three corporate entities out of at least US$61.8 million. Photo: Reuters Ng Yu Zhi has been charged with cheating nine individuals and three corporate entities out of at least US$61.8 million. Photo: Reuters
Ng Yu Zhi has been charged with cheating nine individuals and three corporate entities out of at least US$61.8 million. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE