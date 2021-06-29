Google has taken down the two Google Maps documents that had listed the names and addresses of hundreds of Thai activists. Photo: Reuters Google has taken down the two Google Maps documents that had listed the names and addresses of hundreds of Thai activists. Photo: Reuters
Thai royalists ‘dox’ hundreds of pro-democracy activists using Google Maps

  • The Google Maps documents, which included the names and addresses of nearly 500 people accused of opposing the monarchy, were taken down on Monday
  • Thai royalist activist Songklod ‘Pukem’ Chuenchoopol said a team of 80 volunteers had created the maps and planned to report everyone named on them to police

Updated: 11:02am, 29 Jun, 2021

