Google has taken down the two Google Maps documents that had listed the names and addresses of hundreds of Thai activists. Photo: Reuters
Thai royalists ‘dox’ hundreds of pro-democracy activists using Google Maps
- The Google Maps documents, which included the names and addresses of nearly 500 people accused of opposing the monarchy, were taken down on Monday
- Thai royalist activist Songklod ‘Pukem’ Chuenchoopol said a team of 80 volunteers had created the maps and planned to report everyone named on them to police
