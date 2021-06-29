Anti-coup protesters march in Pabedan township near Yangon. Photo: AP
Myanmar diplomats in US and Switzerland refuse to return home after criticising military junta
- Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN, said the 11 diplomats had joined the civil disobedience movement following the Feburary 1 coup
- ‘The military [has] already charged me high treason … So I definitely cannot go back [to Myanmar],’ he said
