Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar diplomats in US and Switzerland refuse to return home after criticising military junta

  • Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN, said the 11 diplomats had joined the civil disobedience movement following the Feburary 1 coup
  • ‘The military [has] already charged me high treason … So I definitely cannot go back [to Myanmar],’ he said

Kyodo
Updated: 11:24pm, 29 Jun, 2021

