Rescuers carry an injured passenger from a sunken ferry at a port in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia on Tuesday. Photo: EPA – EFE
Six dead, several people missing after passenger ferry sinks off Bali coast
- The KMP Yunicee had 53 passengers and crew aboard on a trip from East Java to Bali when the accident happened as the ferry tried to dock
- The cause of the accident was not clear. ‘We are focusing on rescue and evacuation – that’s our main priority,’ said a transport ministry spokesman
Topic | Indonesia
Rescuers carry an injured passenger from a sunken ferry at a port in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia on Tuesday. Photo: EPA – EFE