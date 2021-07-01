Protesters hold hands in front of police during a demonstration in Yangon. Romances have blossomed at protest barricades across Myanmar. Photo: AFP Protesters hold hands in front of police during a demonstration in Yangon. Romances have blossomed at protest barricades across Myanmar. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
‘Revolution love’: how Myanmar protesters mix dating and demonstrations

  • Many Myanmar protesters have met their partners while marching against the February military coup
  • Pro-democracy posters and the three-fingered salute have appeared frequently in Tinder profiles after the app was restored last month

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:00am, 1 Jul, 2021

