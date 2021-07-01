A health worker prepares a dose of a Sinovac Covid-19 jab at a car park in Manila. In the Philippines, 68 per cent of people are either uncertain or unwilling to take vaccines, a polling company found. Photo: EPA-EFE
How vaccine disinformation, hesitancy is undermining Southeast Asia’s virus response
- People in some of the region’s Covid-19 hotspots like Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia are being swayed by the anti-vax movement
- Southeast Asian countries are struggling with outbreaks of new variants, vaccine shortages, lagging vaccination rates and global isolation
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health worker prepares a dose of a Sinovac Covid-19 jab at a car park in Manila. In the Philippines, 68 per cent of people are either uncertain or unwilling to take vaccines, a polling company found. Photo: EPA-EFE