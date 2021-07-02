Chinese and Vietnamese ships have in recent years been embroiled in months-long stand-offs in the South China Sea. File photo: Reuters
Netflix removes spy drama Pine Gap in Vietnam over South China Sea map
- The map, which briefly features on the screens of a control room at a spy base in two episodes, depicts China’s unilaterally declared ‘nine-dash line’
- Chinese and Vietnamese ships have in recent years been embroiled in months-long stand-offs in the disputed waterways
Topic | Vietnam
Chinese and Vietnamese ships have in recent years been embroiled in months-long stand-offs in the South China Sea. File photo: Reuters